Golden Knights fall to Calgary Flames as regular season winds down

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fall to the Calgary Flames, 5-4, in a shootout.

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames in the team’s penultimate regular-season game on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights clinched the top spot in the Pacific Division with their win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, the team's fourth time doing so in eight seasons. Now, the Golden Knights will use the final two games in the regular season to get their game in order for the playoffs.

This is the final matchup between the Golden Knights and the Flames this season. Vegas has beaten Calgary in their three previous meetings, and the Guys in Gold are looking for a season sweep.

The Flames enter tonight's game two points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, meaning Calgary needs to win its last two games to have a chance at the Stanley Cup.

However, William Karlsson is riding a four-game point streak into Tuesday’s game. He has two goals and two assists in the last four games.

Brayden McNabb carries a three-game point streak into the matchup against the Flames. He’s never had a four-game point streak in his career.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.