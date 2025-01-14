Golden Knights face the Predators for the first of three road trip games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights hit the road for the first game of a three-game road trip against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT at Bridgestone Arena.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy and multiple players have stated that this team focuses on having a strong defensive foundation. Specifically, Cassidy mentioned that the defense has not wavered even when the games are going in favor of the opponent. Strong defense leads to strong offense and Vegas knows that motto very well.

After Sunday’s win, Hertl stated that the reason Vegas is one of the best teams in the league is because players throughout the entire lineup step up and show out in crucial moments of a game. He mentioned that the team is strong on the ice, which can be accredited to the solid team chemistry that flows through the lineup.

We win on Tuesday would mark the 342nd win in franchise history.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.