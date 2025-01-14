A golden start: Vegas Golden Knights in impressive midseason form as NHL standing leaders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have lived up to their name as they enter the back half of the regular season.

Forty-three games into their 82-game slate, the VGK sit at 29-11-3 and are in a 3-team tie for the NHL lead with 61 standings points.

To break down the team's hot start and where they might go from here, we brought in Golden Knights broadcaster Daren Millard.

WATCH: Mid-season check-in with VGK broadcaster Daren Millard

Midseason check-in: Vegas Golden Knights off to a golden start (ft. Daren Millard)

We got his perspective on some key points of the season so far, including:



Pavel Dorofeyev's breakout year

Play between the pipes from Adin Hill and Ilya Samsonov

How the team has survived and thrived through key injuries

What the Guys in Gold need to do to round into shape for another run at the Stanley Cup

Coming off a three-game homestand in which the team went 1-2, the Knights now begin a three-game road trip, starting with a test at the Nashville Predators. In their visit to Nashville, Vegas will face former VGK star and original misfit Jonathan Marchessault for the first time. You can watch the game on Vegas34 and KnightTime+