Golden Knights end road trip with all wins, securing victory over Nashville Predators

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

The Predators got on the board first with a goal in the second period, but their lead would be short-lived.

Jack Eichel scored his 99th goal as a Vegas Golden Knight to tie the game, assisted by Shea Theodore and Mark Stone.

Nashville almost took the lead again, but their answering goal was overturned for goal interference.

Newly re-acquired winger Reilly Smith broke a 1-1 tie in the final period, putting the score at 2-1 for the VGK.

Just to make sure there was no coming back for the Predators, Brett Howden brought the score to 3-1 with just 45 seconds left to play.

There are just 10 games left in the regular season — four of which the Knights will play on home ice. They'll be back at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday against Edmonton.

Before the game

Saturday's contest will conclude the Golden Knights' 11th back-to-back this season. They remain on top of the Pacific Division standings with 96 points.

This is just the second meeting of Vegas and Nashville this season. Last time out, the Predators won 5-3.

Friday night's road game at the Blackhawks saw the VGK record their eighth third-period comeback of the season. Mark Stone, Victor Oloffson, Pavel Dorofyev and Brett Howden scored goals to secure the 5-3 win.

Forward William Karlsson recorded three points in the Knights' victory and has now notched six points since his return from injury on March 20. Center Jack Eichel is also two goals away from his 100th goal as a Golden Knight.

How to watch

Pregame coverage of Saturday's game starts at 3 p.m. on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DirecTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DirecTV streaming app or FuboTV.