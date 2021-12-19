Golden Knights edge Islanders 4-3 in SO in Lehner’s return

NEW YORK (AP) — Shea Theodore scored twice and added another in the shootout, former Islander Robin Lehner made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat New York 4-3 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Theodore scored on the Golden Knights’ first shootout attempt after his second goal of the game tied it with 48 seconds remaining in regulation. Nicholas Roy also scored for Vegas in the shootout.

Theodore scored his second goal of the game with Lehner pulled for an extra skater. He shot from the top of the high slot just inside the blueline. Jonathan Marchessault also scored in regulation for Vegas.

Theodore put Vegas ahead 2-1 early in the third when his blast from the point on a power play eluded Ilya Sorokin, who made 31 saves.

But Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows tied it with 5:41 left after the Islanders had squandered two power-play chances after Theodore’s goal at 5:46.

The Golden Knights completed a three-game sweep of New York-area teams, having defeated the Devils on Thursday and the Rangers on Friday. Vegas also beat Boston to start the trip. The Knights have won eight of nine overall.

During a short video tribute early in the first period, Lehner pointed to a tattoo in the shape of Long Island on his neck and gave the cheering crowd a thumbs up while standing near the Golden Knights bench.

The 30-year-old Lehner is 14-9-0 this season as the Golden Knights starter following the departure of Marc-Andre Fleury last summer. Since joining Vegas in a trade from Chicago in March 2020, Lehner is 30-13-2 for the Golden Knights.