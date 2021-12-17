Watch
Golden Knights down Devils 5-3 for third straight win

Bill Kostroun/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to pass the puck between New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Posted at 7:24 PM, Dec 16, 2021
NEWARK (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored the last of Vegas' four straight goals, Robin Lehner made 23 saves and the Golden Knights beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 for their third straight win.

Dylan Coghlan, William Carrier, William Karlsson and Roy scored for the Golden Knights, who have won six of seven and improved to 5-1-1 all-time against the Devils.

Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal with 1:07 left. The Devils lost their fourth in a row and fell to 2-8-2 in their last 12 games.

Jack Hughes, Tomas Tatar and Jimmy Vesey scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves.

