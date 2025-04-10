Golden Knights defeat Seattle Kraken on home ice in chase to division title

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1.

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights continue their chase for the Pacific Division title as they take on the Seattle Kraken Thursday night.

Vegas will face Seattle for the final time this season with a 1-0-1 mark against the Kraken this year.

The Golden Knights have collected the second-most points on home ice in franchise history this season. The team has two more home games before the end of the regular season.

The Golden Knights have had their best season on home ice since the team’s inaugural season in 2017-18. As Vegas pursues its fourth Pacific Division championship, the opportunity to collect points on home ice is an important one.

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the team’s first Autism Awareness Knight tonight, with special guests being recognized and honored at the game, including representatives from Best Buddies and the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center.

Specialty, player-signed Autism Awareness Knight jerseys will be available for auction. To participate, fans can visit VGKAutismKnight.givesmart.com or text “VGKAutismKnight” 76278 to register. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center and Best Buddies.

As with every game, Sensory Kits will be available for guests who may need them. Each Sensory Kit contains noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, identification tags that allow employees to recognize the individual has a sensory issue, and feeling thermometer cards. Sensory Kits are available for check-out at Guest Services, Section 13 and 214. T-Mobile Arena has also partnered with nonprofit organization KultureCity to host two Sensory Pods near Sections 13 and 216 for those who may need a quieter and more secure environment.

April is Autism Acceptance & Awareness Month, and the Golden Knights will utilize this game to promote the Race for Hope 2025, set for April 12 at Town Square Las Vegas.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

