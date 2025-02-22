Golden Knights build playground in North Las Vegas for underserved kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — February is Black History Month and the Vegas Golden Knights took action to give back to the community.

In a project dating back to December, construction day arrived Friday for a new playground in North Las Vegas.

With over 100 volunteers, the VGK Foundation built a new playground in just five hours at the Centennial Park Apartments on Donna Street.

Eight Golden Knights players joined in on the effort, getting their hands dirty by building a swing set and applying the finishing touches to wet cement. VGK cast like Chance, Vegas Vivas, and cheerleaders were there to celebrate the moment.

Donated by the Golden Knights, the playground is intended to give less privileged kids in the apartment complex a place to play for years to come. While the Donna Street area is known historically for crime and gang violence, efforts like this and the creation of the Donna Street Community Center are helping change that narrative.

I was there to witness the development and caught up with some Guys in Gold helping out.

"To see role models of my background come out in the community and help out, it means a lot," said VGK forward Keegan Kolesar.

I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘Hey, it’s really cool to see someone like you be out in the community and showing what you bring to this community and how you can give back.' I take great pride in that because I know there were not a lot of kids like me when I was younger, growing up watching them play in the NHL and do things like this.

“I think all of us are in the same boat there and we love doing this stuff and getting to meet amazing people," said recently acquired VGK forward Cole Schwindt. "For us, we’re just hockey players. We go out there every night and try to perform and put a smile on people’s faces. We really enjoy doing this.”

Golden Knights players who were there to grab ratchets, shovels and wet wipes included Kolesar, Schwindt, Ivan Barbashev, Ben Hutton, Nic Roy, Kaedan Korczak, Nic Hague and Zach Whitecloud.

Kolesar and Schwindt helped design the playground. The two forwards visited kids at the apartments in December to brainstorm ideas for what should be incorporated into the play area.

“Felt like a kid again drawing the ideal play structure," Kolesar said. "There was a lot of ideas, a lot of things went into this one. The kids, they spoke up and they actually got what they wanted. It’s really cool to see it come to fruition. I’m very excited to see the kids come back and use it.”

“I didn’t really know what to expect leaving when we were originally here but it’s come together great," Schwindt said. "Getting to come and see how it all shaped out, I know if I was a kid I would love to play on this playground, for sure.”

"We tested out the swings so they’re able to hold a lot of weight," Kolesar said. "Me and Nic Hague really leaned into it. We didn’t fall, we didn’t break anything, so I think we did a good job in getting the swingset set up.”

Coming out of the NHL break for 4 Nations Face-Off, the Golden Knights return to action on Saturday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at the Fortress.