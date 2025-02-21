Golden Knights fans gather to watch Canada's OT win over USA in 4 Nations Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — History was made in Boston Thursday night as Canada defeated the U.S. 3-2 in overtime in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off Championship.

Oilers star Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal to lift Canada to the win that avenged their loss last Saturday to the U.S. The Canadians push past the stars and stripes after making it past Sweden and Finland.

Meanwhile for the Americans, Team USA loses its second straight and remains without a best-on-best tournament win since 1996. But many would argue the 4 Nations Face-Off was still a massive success to grow the sport in the States.

Among those taking home the first-ever tournament trophy for Canada were Golden Knights. Captain Mark Stone, goalie Adin Hill, defenseman Shea Theodore, and head coach Bruce Cassidy all brought home winning medals.

Golden Knights fans gathered at City National Arena to watch the game, most of whom rooting on the United States. They told Channel 13's Nick Walters they understood the stakes behind the big game.

"It'd be huge (if USA wins) given the current political climate between both of these teams," local youth hockey player Sebastian said. "It'd be really huge, just like when we beat the Soviets in the '80s."

"When you think of the world, the hockey world, these are the big 4," Vegas local Patrick said. "For us to be on top, that's a big accomplishment for us."

"I've never seen anything like when the Knights came to town," Vegas local Patrick said about how dialed-in local fans have been during the tournament. "We embraced them and this place is packed. The game is just growing and growing."

Golden Knights fans still have reason to cheer after Stone and others were able to take the tourney while donning the Maple Leaf. Seeing their Guys in Gold pitted against each other on the worldwide stage is a joy to watch.

"There's a lot of Knights playing in this, so it'd be cool for them to win it all," Faith Lutheran hockey player Tyler said.

"It's definitely really cool to see them go head-to-head and all the competition of them facing each other," another Faith hockey player said.

"You see Eichel, you see Stone, they're playing against each other, it's fun competition," Vegas local Patrick said. "One of them will come out with bragging rights."

"It's just another layer to show how great we are as a hockey club, the Golden Knights," George said. "I just love it so much that we're representing the world."

Now that the 4 Nations Face-Off is in the past, the Golden Knights will now reconvene and prepare for the home stretch of their season.

The Pacific-leading Knights pick up game action on Saturday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at the Fortress.