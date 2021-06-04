Fortress at full capacity for tonight's VGK game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For game three in a seven game series, the Vegas Golden Knights are taking on the Colorado Avalanche inside a full Fortress Friday night!

There are no longer capacity limits at T-Mobile Arena, so more than 17,000 fans will be allowed inside the Fortress to cheer on the VGK. This will be the first time the Fortress has been full this season.

Fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear a mask inside the Fortress and you won’t have to complete a health questionnaire.

After a tough couple of losses away, both game three and four at home. The Knights are hoping to use the home ice advantage with the goal of going into game five tied up.

Coach Pete DeBoer said in a press conference Thursday the team is ready to hit the ice and see their fans.

“It’s going to feel great I think for everybody, the players, the coaches, the fans. We’re finally getting this world back to normal again. Thinking about the last year and a half going back to play in this empty bubble… and what we did during the season here with no crowds or limited crows.. it’s going to be refreshing and normal and I think everyone’s excited about it,” DeBoer said.

Puck drops for game three Friday at 7 p.m. and 5:30 for Sunday night's game four. Fans interested in buying tickets can do so here.