Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

Andy Clayton-King/AP
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) with defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) after scoring a goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 23:12:55-04

ST. PAUL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series to push the Wild to the verge of elimination.

Nicolas Roy scored twice for Vegas, and Alex Tuch and Mark Stone each got their third goal of the series.

The Golden Knights have nine unanswered goals and lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven matchup.

They get Game 5 at home on Monday night. Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal challenged and erased by a replay review for the second straight game for the Wild.

