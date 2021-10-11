First look at 2022 Honda NHL All-Star logo for Las Vegas weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League and Vegas Golden Knights unveiled the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star logo on Monday.

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in February.

The 2022 NHL All-Star logo is looking SOOOOO Vegas 🤩https://t.co/ZkxCJjkiX7 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 11, 2021

Officials say the logo is inspired by the glitz and glamour of the neon lights and marquee signs on the historic Las Vegas Strip. The logo itself takes the form of the many classic marquee signs adorning Las Vegas' numerous hotels and casinos, combined with the shape of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

The All-Star type is inspired by the flair of mid-century modern typography familiar to many casinos on the Strip, according to a spokesperson on the logo.

Team officials say the color palette pays homage directly to the Golden Knights, using black, red, and gold. The overall dark palette also references how Vegas comes to life at night, with the red and gold accents as the neon lights against the dark sky.

Honda is celebrating 14 years as the official vehicle of the National Hockey League and will support the NHL throughout the 2021-22 season as the exclusive automotive partner of the NHL.

