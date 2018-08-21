Credit One Bank unveils Vegas Golden Knights credit card

KTNV Staff
11:37 AM, Aug 21, 2018

Credit One Bank, a sponsor of the hockey team, now has a Golden Knights-themed credit card, featuring three different designs.

There is a new way to show that you're a fan of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Credit One Bank, a sponsor of the hockey team, now has a Golden Knights-themed credit card, featuring three different designs. 

The credit card can also get you offers to local restaurants, the Arsenal and more. 

