Capacity increase at T-Mobile Arena, more Golden Knights Game 5 tickets on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights have announced that T-Mobile Arena will officially increase fan capacity for the team’s next home game on May 24 as they take on the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round.

The team says additional game tickets are now on sale at axs.com.

Due to continued NHL protocols, all fans in attendance for the game will be required to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. All guests over the age of two (2) are required to wear a mask

The team says the guidelines are subject to change based on updates, recommendations, and guidance from the NHL, as well as local and state health officials.

