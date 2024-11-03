Brett Howden's 6th goal of the season wins the game 4-3 in overtime against Utah

RECAP

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first-ever regular season meeting between the Vegas Golden Knights and their new rivals up north, the Utah Hockey Club, set expectations for a competitive rivalry as the Knights beat Utah 4-3 in overtime.

“I think everyone had kind of recognized they had been out there for a while,” Brett Howden said. “Hanifin made the play to me and I just tried taking it to the net.”

Howden managed to find the back of the net at the start of OT, his sixth goal of the season, despite Utah taking a 2-0 lead at the start of the game.

However, Pavel Dorofeyev scored his seventh goal of the season and the first of the night for VGK to spark momentum. His goal was also assisted by Tomas Hertl, recording his 500th career point.

Noah Hanifin’s first goal of the year had the crowd going crazy as he scored with one second left in the second period to tie up the game 2-2. He then assisted William Karlsson at the start of the third frame for the go-ahead goal and their first lead of the night over Utah 3-2.

Utah put up a strong fight tieing up the match 3-3 in front of 18,216 fans, but it wasn’t enough as VGK advanced to 8-0 at home, which makes them the only club in the NHL at this point in the season to remain undefeated on home ice.

The Knights go on the road the face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday

LIVE UPDATES

FINAL: Brett Howden's 6th goal of the season wins the game in overtime 4-3 VGK

3RD PERIOD



0:00 - Utah takes it to overtime 3-3

- Utah takes it to overtime 3-3 6:50 Utah Goal - Alexander Kerfoot ties up the game 3-3

Alexander Kerfoot ties up the game 3-3 15:23 VGK Goal - William Karlsson with the backhand shot assisted by Hanifin to give VGK the 3-2 lead

2ND PERIOD



0:01 VGK Goal - Noah Hanifin scores his first of the season to tie up the game 2-2 going into the third period

- Noah Hanifin scores his first of the season to tie up the game 2-2 going into the third period 8:22 VGK Goal - Pavel Dorofeyev scores his 7th goal of the season, assisted by Tomas Hertl and Brett Howden, 2-1 Utah

- Pavel Dorofeyev scores his 7th goal of the season, assisted by Tomas Hertl and Brett Howden, 2-1 Utah 12:00 Utah Goal - Cooley with his second goal of the night, 2-0 Utah

1ST PERIOD



0:00 - Utah leads 1-0 with 3 shots on goal for the Hockey Club and 9 shots on goal for VGK

with 3 shots on goal for the Hockey Club and 9 shots on goal for VGK 8:08 Utah Goal - Logan Cooley with the slap shot goal, 1-0 Utah

BEFORE THE GAME

On Saturday, the Golden Knights will host the Utah Hockey Club for the first time in franchise history.

This is also the Noche de LosVGK, which offers enhanced programming to represent and celebrate the team's Hispanic and Latino fanbase.

Some key facts before the game:

The Golden Knights have a 7-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

Alexander Holtz has recorded a point in each of the last five games.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.