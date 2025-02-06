Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights BREAKING THE ICE

Actions

Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Adin Hill on his favorite things off the ice

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill spoke with Alex Eschelman about music and more.
Alex Eschelman talked to Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill about his go-to golf course off the ice and more.
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When asked about his go-to walk-up song, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill was ready to answer the question.

“Many Men by 50 Cent,” Hill said. “I think it’s a good walk-up song, it gets the crowd going.”

Along with music, Hill enjoys hitting the links in his off time.

“I got to play Shadow Creek last year and that’s a bucket list course so that was awesome to get out there and get a round in,” Hill said. "I’ve played Bear’s Best pry the most cause it’s close here in Summerlin.”

The Vegas Golden Knights face the New Jersey Devils today at 4 p.m. on the road.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released