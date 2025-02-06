Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Adin Hill on his favorite things off the ice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When asked about his go-to walk-up song, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill was ready to answer the question.

“Many Men by 50 Cent,” Hill said. “I think it’s a good walk-up song, it gets the crowd going.”

Along with music, Hill enjoys hitting the links in his off time.

“I got to play Shadow Creek last year and that’s a bucket list course so that was awesome to get out there and get a round in,” Hill said. "I’ve played Bear’s Best pry the most cause it’s close here in Summerlin.”

The Vegas Golden Knights face the New Jersey Devils today at 4 p.m. on the road.