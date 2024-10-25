Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar talks food, fun and more

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — While Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar brings that competitive energy to the ice, the forward is as easy-going as they come outside of the rink.

“Loaf around, watch some TV, maybe go golf, keep it casual," Kolesar told Channel 13's Alex Eschelman when asked about how he likes to spend his time when he's not playing hockey.

Kolesar is also a sucker for a good meal as he has several go-to restaurants around the valley.

“Pinches Tacos, love Mexican food, don’t get that very much back home in Winnipeg," Kolesar said. "Other Mama for sushi, Winnipeg middle of the country you’re not going to get the best sushi or the freshest, and then Esther’s Kitchen was my number one this summer out in the Arts District."

Despite his hometown of Winnipeg not having his favorite food options, Kolesar wouldn't pick any other spot to spend a vacation.

“It’s God’s country, it’s nice and warm in the summers, a lot of lakes, great people, good food, what more could you ask for.”