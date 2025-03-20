Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights BREAKING THE ICE

Actions

Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone says fans make it easy to rep VGK

Mark Stone spoke to Alex Eschelman about why he loves Las Vegas.
Alex Eschelman sat down with Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone to hear how he appreciates Las Vegas locals.
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights’ captain Mark Stone is a leader on and off the ice, and he credits locals for making it easy to represent Las Vegas.

“Obviously, being at T-Mobile every night when it’s sold out is awesome," he said. "The respectfulness that they [fans] have for us around the cities is incredible, and whenever I’m getting asked for pictures they wait for me to be done with my meal, wait for me to be checked out at the grocery store, they’re just very respectful of us.".

The VGK host the Boston Bruins tonight at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released