Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone says fans make it easy to rep VGK

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights’ captain Mark Stone is a leader on and off the ice, and he credits locals for making it easy to represent Las Vegas.

“Obviously, being at T-Mobile every night when it’s sold out is awesome," he said. "The respectfulness that they [fans] have for us around the cities is incredible, and whenever I’m getting asked for pictures they wait for me to be done with my meal, wait for me to be checked out at the grocery store, they’re just very respectful of us.".

The VGK host the Boston Bruins tonight at 7 p.m.