Breaking the Ice: Golden Knight Brayden McNabb talks family and favorite things to do off the ice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While Vegas Golden Knights defenseman, Brayden McNabb, loves being back on the ice for another year— the off-season with his family holds some of his happiest moments.

“When we were back home, it would pry be going out and going to the park," McNabb said that's his son Laken's favorite activity. "He loves the swing set, he loves playing on the jungle gym, he just likes being outside so whenever t’s a nice day, just getting outside and going for a walk was awesome, it’s cool to see the joy he brings to the family.”

Brayden McNabb

Before Laken came into the picture, it was just him and his wife, Lelanie.

“I met her back home in Saskatchewan, she was going to school there, we met one night at a bar and the rest is history,” McNabb said.

