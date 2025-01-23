Watch Now
Breaking the Ice: Captain Mark Stone talks family time

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone spoke with Alex Eschelman about his love for spending time with family.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone says he used to be a big golfer.

“I don’t nearly play as much as I used to,” Stone said. "I don’t play a ton during the year anymore, I think my priorities have changed.”

The star forward prioritizes something else during his time off the ice.

“I love spending time with my daughter [Scarlett],” Stone said. “She’s at that age where it’s super fun so when I get the day off, it’s usually laughing at the stuff she does.”

The Vegas Golden Knights face the St. Louis Blues on the road tonight at 5 p.m.

