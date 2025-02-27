Breaking the Ice: Zach Whitecloud defines his meaning of 'A man's best friend'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud is passionate about his pets off the ice.

“My girlfriend Maddy and I— we have four," Whitecloud said.

We have three dogs and a cat, three goldens and an Australian cattle dog.

While he loves all four of them, one has a meaning behind his name.

"The little cattle dog is Koda," Whitecloud said. "Koda in my Native American language means best friend."

