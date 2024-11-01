Breaking the Ice: William Karlsson talks fashion and favorite songs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson brings his "Wild Bill" energetic play to the ice, he also has a strong fashion sense outside of the rink, according to his teammates. However, he says there is another fashionista on the team.

"Jack [Eichel] throws a couple of nice fits on sometimes," Karlsson said.

Karlsson also wasn't shy to say who needs to spice up his fit game.

“Brayden McNabb, it’s just very default, but that’s ok, that’s his personality, but I'd like to see something a little out there," Karlsson jokingly said.

The original misfit also told us what his walk-up song would be if he had one.

“Back in my days in Sweden, before I came over here, I had an intro song from the Lion King, "I Just Can’t Wait To Be King," that was my song," Karlsson laughed and said. "That wasn’t cocky at all at 19."