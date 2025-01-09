LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13's weekly segment "Breaking the Ice" is back— where you not only get to learn more about this year's team members of the Vegas Gold Knights, but also get a glimpse of most people and perhaps pets in their life.

On this edition of Breaking the Ice, right-wing Keegan Kolesar talks about his favorite tunes and tattoos.

Watch the full conversation with Keegan Kolesar here:

Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar talks music

Alex Eschelman: If hockey players had a walk-up song, what would your song be?

Keegan Kolesar: Oh, see, now I'm trying to think of songs that don't have curse words in them for a PG rating. I do something funny because like me and Carlson do a lot of, maybe like Maneater.

Vegas Golden Knights VGK look to win their first of a three-game homestand against Islanders Noor Shami

The Golden Knights prepare to take the ice against the New York Islanders on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

You can watch the game on Vegas 34.