VGK look to win their first of a three-game homestand against Islanders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights host the New York Islanders for their first matchup of the season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas is a team built upon trust in each other and trust in their coaching staff.

A phrase repeated by Head Coach Bruce Cassidy is that the team ‘buys in’ to what the coaches provide for them. Cassidy mentioned postgame from San Jose that the players are self-correcting things that went wrong on the bench before he could say anything and that they’re dialed into the game plan.

The Golden Knights find ways to win despite teams attempting comebacks or falling behind.

Shea Theodore said that the team did a good job of slowing down San Jose’s comeback on Tuesday and getting back to their game, that the team found different ways to score and played the correct way to dig out the win.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.