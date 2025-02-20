Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights forward Alexander Holtz

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 4 Nations Face-off break is wrapping up and the Vegas Golden Knights are preparing to return to the ice at T-Mobile Arena this weekend.
Our Alex Eschelman had the chance to sit down with forward Alexander Holtz about his favorite foods, vacation spots and more.
"I do a lot of like grilled chicken, different chicken styles, chicken and rice. So, I feel like that is my kind of go-to right now," Holtz said.
Watch the full conversation here:
When asked about his favorite vacation spot, the VGK forward was quick to say Spain.
"I love to go to Spain," Holtz told Eschelman.
The Knights return to the ice Saturday to host the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. and will be celebrating Black History Month.
