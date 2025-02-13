Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights Defenseman Kaedan Korczak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak has plenty of restaurant recommendations for fans where they can spot the guys in gold.

“Oh boy there’s a lot," Korczak said. "We’ve gone to Meraki a little bit, Whitey started that train for us with his commercial there Zaba's in Downtown Summerlin is a good spot, STK is a good spot Beauty & Essex is a good spot.”

Korczak also tells us his favorite vacation spot.

I was in Jamaica for my Aunt’s wedding, that was probably the best vacation I’ve had.

The VGK is back from break on Saturday, Feb. 22, to host the Canucks.