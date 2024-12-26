Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' Ben Hutton breaks down best and worst dressed on team

LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights' defenseman, Ben Hutton would know how to get fans hyped up if he had this walk-up song.

"I'm on a new level, I'm on a new level," Hutton laughed and sang A$AP Ferg's song after being asked what his walk-up would be if he had one.

Hutton also knows the strengths and weaknesses of his teammates when it comes to being the best and worst dressed — as well as who is late the most.

“Karly [William Karlsson] would be the best dressed and then worst dressed is Wazzy [Nicolas Roy]. He’s got bad style," Hutton said.

I also wanted to know who on the team is always running a bit behind schedule...

“We’re pretty good at being on time. I’m going to have to throw Wazzy under the bus again," Hutton said, laughing.

“What is he going to think when he sees this?" I asked him.

“He’s going to know why I’m coming at him. He’s probably going to get me back, though. Don’t warn him," Hutton told me.

The Vegas Golden Knights play on the road against the San Jose Sharks Friday at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas34 and KnightTime+.