LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak loves more than just hockey.

“I have a golden doodle,” Korczak said. “He’s about two years old now. He’s a big teddy bar, and he’s got a lot of energy. Throw the ball around and just try to keep him busy.”

Breaking the Ice: Kaedan Korczak talks puppies and playing golf

Along with his pup, Korczak enjoys hitting the links.

“I golfed at Cascata once,” Korczak said. “Having your own caddie was a first for me, so that was pretty cool.”

Korczak’s first big purchase after signing with a professional team has helped him on the course.

“Funny enough I think golf clubs was my big purchase,” Korczak said. "I had to up my game a little bit to get new ones.”

