Breaking the Ice: Kaedan Korczak talks puppies and playing golf

Channel 13's Alex Eschelman spoke with him about his favorite things off the ice.
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak spoke with Alex Eschelman about his golden doodle and golf.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak loves more than just hockey.

“I have a golden doodle,” Korczak said. “He’s about two years old now. He’s a big teddy bar, and he’s got a lot of energy. Throw the ball around and just try to keep him busy.”

Along with his pup, Korczak enjoys hitting the links.
“I golfed at Cascata once,” Korczak said. “Having your own caddie was a first for me, so that was pretty cool.”

Korczak’s first big purchase after signing with a professional team has helped him on the course.
“Funny enough I think golf clubs was my big purchase,” Korczak said. "I had to up my game a little bit to get new ones.”

Up next: the Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

