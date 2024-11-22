LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said his favorite thing to do with the family is to watch his four young kids play sports.

Watch the full conversation here:

Breaking The Ice: Alex Pietrangelo talks about his family's love for sports

Pietrangelo: Watching them play sports, being a sports dad. My daughters are in gymnastics and dance. They had their first recital last year, which was a pretty special moment. And then watching my boys play hockey and baseball. Those are special things that I always thought running around like a taxi driver would be too much. But it's pretty special to watch your kids grow and enjoy and watch them learn different things and it's been fun."

Alex: Who's the most competitive?

Pietrangelo: Me.

Alex: Your kids?

Pietrangelo: They're all pretty competitive depending on what we're doing they always find a way to make sure they don't lose.

Alex: Who cheers the loudest at your games?

Pietrangelo: Probably my wife, Jayne.

Catch our weekly"Breaking the Ice" segments every Thursday at 6 p.m. in sports locker room and Friday mornings on our show.