Breaking The Ice: Alex Pietrangelo talks about his family's love for sports

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said his favorite thing to do with the family is to watch his four young kids play sports.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said his favorite thing to do with the family is to watch his four young kids play sports.

Pietrangelo: Watching them play sports, being a sports dad. My daughters are in gymnastics and dance. They had their first recital last year, which was a pretty special moment. And then watching my boys play hockey and baseball. Those are special things that I always thought running around like a taxi driver would be too much. But it's pretty special to watch your kids grow and enjoy and watch them learn different things and it's been fun."

Alex: Who's the most competitive?

Pietrangelo: Me.

Alex: Your kids?

Pietrangelo: They're all pretty competitive depending on what we're doing they always find a way to make sure they don't lose.

Alex: Who cheers the loudest at your games?

Pietrangelo: Probably my wife, Jayne.

