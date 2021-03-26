Avalanche score 4 goals in 2nd, beat Golden Knights 5-1

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog both recorded a goal and an assist during a four-goal, second-period flurry to lead the Colorado Avalanche over the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in a West Division showdown.

Joonas Donskoi and J.T. Compher also scored in a pivotal middle period where the Avalanche outshot Vegas by a 16-5 margin to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added another goal early in the third. Philipp Grubauer stopped 17 shots to earn his eighth straight win.

The victory allowed the Avalanche to pull even in points with the division-leading Golden Knights.

Vegas got off to a fast start when Max Pacioretty scored 40 seconds in.