Avalanche score 4 goals in 2nd, beat Golden Knights 5-1

Joe Mahoney/AP
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) stick-checks Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) as Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates to the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Mar 25, 2021
DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog both recorded a goal and an assist during a four-goal, second-period flurry to lead the Colorado Avalanche over the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in a West Division showdown.

Joonas Donskoi and J.T. Compher also scored in a pivotal middle period where the Avalanche outshot Vegas by a 16-5 margin to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added another goal early in the third. Philipp Grubauer stopped 17 shots to earn his eighth straight win.

The victory allowed the Avalanche to pull even in points with the division-leading Golden Knights.

Vegas got off to a fast start when Max Pacioretty scored 40 seconds in.

