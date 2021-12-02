Watch
Anaheim Ducks hold off Vegas Golden Knights for wild 6-5 win

Jae C. Hong/AP
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague, left, skates past Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg while chasing the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 11:37 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 02:40:22-05

ANAHEIM (AP) — Troy Terry scored his 15th goal during Anaheim's four-goal second period, and Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano had three assists apiece in the Ducks' 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Rickard Rakell, Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm also scored in the second period for the Ducks, who have won 11 of 15 after back-to-back victories over Pacific Division rivals Los Angeles and Vegas.

Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist apiece for the Golden Knights, who have lost three of four.

Zach Whitecloud and Janmark scored shorthanded goals for Vegas after the Ducks had taken a three-goal lead.

