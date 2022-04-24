Watch
Buxton, Bundy lead Twins to 9-2 win over banged-up White Sox

Posted at 5:09 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 20:09:21-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had four hits, helping Dylan Bundy and the Minnesota Twins beat the banged-up Chicago White Sox 9-2.

Buxton hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and scored three times. Arraez drove in three runs, and Ryan Jeffers hit his first home run of the season for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. Bundy permitted four hits in five scoreless innings.

The White Sox lost their sixth straight game, and this one was particularly costly. Outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off with a hamstring injury after trying to beat out a ground ball in the second.

