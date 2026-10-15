LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another NBA arena proposal has been added into the fold to go along with the Diamond Arena across from Mandalay Bay and the North Strip site by Resorts World.

AREA15 CEO and Fisher Brothers partner Winston Fisher has made a case for an arena to go next to AREA15, creating an entertainment campus. Fisher says his plan is shovel-ready.

'WATCH | AREA15 CEO adds another NBA arena proposal into the mix

AREA15 CEO makes NBA arena proposal

"We have built the infrastructure, water, power, sewer, things like that to support, we have tax credits to support," Fisher said.

Fisher also thinks his site caters best to locals being that it's off the Las Vegas Strip.

"Our location is optimal for locals, you are right on the I-15, you can come down, Sahara, you can come down Desert Inn, you get incredible access," Fisher said. "It's faster to get to us from the Wynn than it is to go down to Mandalay Bay from the Wynn."

However, Fisher says this proposal works for tourists as well being that AREA15 is close to the strip.

"You get to be connected to the AREA15 campus, there's a seamless guest experience, I really think our sight is a strategic location for people who understand Vegas."

The arena site will come down to the ownership group that will be decided upon by the end of the year according to the league. The three finalists who are still in the running to own the expansion team is: Nancy Walton Laurie and Bill Laurie, Bill Foley and Jerry Colangelo, and Steve Apostolopoulos and Marc Lasry.