Southwest has flights to Las Vegas and other destinations for just $39

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering a winter or spring getaway, Southwest is offer flights for as low as $39.

Just some of the discounted flights include warmer areas of the country for those trying to escape the cold winter, like Las Vegas and Miami. Other locations include Virginia, Colorado and New York.

The flight must be booked by Jan. 25 and a 21-day advance purchase is required, meaning if you book the flight on Jan. 25, you won’t be able to use the tickets until Feb. 15 at the earliest. You must, however, travel by May 22, 2024.

The one-way flights are nonrefundable and seats and travel days are limited to Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so keep in mind that you will need to be flexible when booking your flight. If you do need to cancel, however, you can receive credit to apply toward a future trip.

Adobe

MORE: The Infinity Pillow is the perfect travel companion

One route that is just $39 one-way is heading from Burbank, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada. There are also $39 flights from Dallas to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For a bit more, you can visit Denver from Los Angeles for $79, from Indianapolis for $90 or from New York City for $105. You can also visit Miami from Milwaukee for $139. Keep in mind those are one-way tickets, so you’ll need to book a trip back, too!

MORE: From a travel pro: These 7 smart tips will allow you to travel anywhere with just a carry-on

If you need more than just a flight and would like Southwest to also help out with a hotel and rental car, you can book a flight through Southwest Vacations instead.

You’ll currently find a deal there for up to $200 off a flight and hotel bundle of $500 or more. You’ll save $100 on U.S. vacations with promo code USVACATION100 and $200 off international and Hawaii vacations with promo code INTVACATION200.

You can also search for deals from CheapoAir, TripAdvisor and Expedia, which is currently having a winter sale and offering up to 25% off. You may want to actually compare prices on all three websites before deciding on a flight to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Adobe

MORE: Make sure you have these 12 items in your carry-on luggage

Are you planning on taking a trip soon?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.