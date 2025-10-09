Scattered Showers and Storms on Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:68 ° Winds: S 5-10

THURSDAY: Sct showers & storms High:85° Winds: SE 5-10

FRIDAY: Sct showers & storms High:81° Winds: SE 5-10





Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and dry tonight

Some scattered storms tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Clear and dry tonight with lows in upper 60s. Rain chances return starting on Thursday as leftover moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla moves into Southern Nevada. Scattered showers and storms by late morning on Thursday and continue through the rest of day. Scattered showers and storms again on Friday, then tapering off by Saturday. Highs in the 80s through Saturday. Dry and cooler by Sunday with highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

