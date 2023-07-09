Young hockey players form new skills, friendships at Golden Knights Youth Clinic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A love for hockey is radiating throughout the valley and young, aspiring hockey players are getting the chance to practice their slapshot with the Vegas Golden Knights Youth Clinics.

For Isaiah Gamble and Samuel Best, their friendship began with a letter and a puck.

"We got a letter on our door one day that said if you ever want to play hockey with a friend, and he wrote his little number," Isaiah's mother told Channel 13. "Ever since then, they've been playing hockey in the front yard"

The boys say bonding over hockey has definitely made them closer as friends, but they're not the only ones with a special bond with the Knights.

Since the tragedy of 1 October shook the Las Vegas valley, the Knights have been on a power play, bringing hope and joy to the valley.

"We asked them, 'What did the VGK just win?' And all their hands went up, they all knew the Knights had won the Stanley Cup," one coach told Channel 13.

After banking the NHL's top honor, the team is helping the young want-to-be Knights by hosting three youth hockey clinics across the valley.

The VGK's impact is continuing to grow in the off-season, as they help young players expand their skills and make life-long friendships.

"I hope we get challenged because we've been playing for so long," XX said. "It's just so easy these days because most kids don't play hockey."

To learn more about getting involved in the youth VGK programs, reach out to Sheri Hudspeth at Sherihudspeth@vegasgoldenknights.com.