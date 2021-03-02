Winners of SNV Urban Micro Academy Student Contest announced

In honor of Black History Month, students at the City of North Las Vegas’ Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy (SNUMA) were encouraged to select influential leaders in the African American community to feature in a series of presentations all month long discussing their story and why it felt meaningful to them.

Students from first grade through sixth grade joined the contest, choosing influential leaders such as Rosa Parks, George Washington Carver, Jackie Robinson and Harriet Tubman, among others.

Student presentations were evaluated and judged by City of North Las Vegas council members based on their ability to articulate the personal story of their chosen leader with passion, clarity and depth of information.

The winning student entries were selected by grade level across the Alexander Library, Silver Mesa and Neighborhood Rec Center (NRC) Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy locations. SNUMA teachers alongside Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown recognized each student with a special gift and commendations from the City of North Las Vegas.

The following students were recognized:

- Zion Clark-Hooks from 1st/2nd grade class at Alexander Library

- Darrell Latimer from 1st/2nd grade class at Silver Mesa

- Evan Flores from 3rd/4th class at Neighborhood Rec Center (NRC)

- Calvin Campbell from 3rd/4th class at Silver Mesa

- Beau Alger from 5th/6th class at Neighborhood Rec Center (NRC)

- Izabella Garcia from 5th/6th class at Silver Mesa