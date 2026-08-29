LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend, a Southern Nevada man will celebrate a milestone few people ever reach: 105 years of life. But Capt. John Country's story is about far more than his age.

He served as a U.S. Navy Medical Corps officer and physician, a career that began during World War II and took him around the world. He cared for service members, led medical teams and eventually served as chief of medicine at Camp Pendleton.

At 105, he's still incredibly engaged, reading The Wall Street Journal, following the stock market, walking on the treadmill and, apparently, playing a pretty competitive game of Rummikub.

I sat down with Capt. Country on Friday to talk about a century of life and the lessons he's learned along the way.

WATCH | Life advice from a Las Vegas WWII veteran ahead of his 105th birthday

'There is no secret': Life advice from a Las Vegas WWII veteran ahead of his 105th birthday

ABEL GARCIA: What has been the biggest takeaway for you?

JOHN COUNTRY: You know, so many people have asked me that, and I've said, 'well, you just have to be lucky to get the right genes.' But I've given it some thought, and in addition to luck, you have to enjoy really good health all your life. My motto is, 'Don't sweat the small things.' Half of them don't come to fruition to begin with.

KTNV

He may actually have a formula. Country still has a daily routine — reading the paper, walking about 30 minutes on the treadmill, and spending time with family and friends. At night, you will find him watching the news or enjoying a movie.

But in his conversation with me, Country was adamant: "I'm telling you the truth: There is no secret."