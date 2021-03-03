Sickies Garage launches Toast Our Troops campaign

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square in Las Vegas is known for offering diners a choice of 50 burgers and 50 brews, and now those looking to give back can score one of those brews for free.

Diners can donate new items from the care package list found online and receive a complimentary 16-ounce tap beer from Shiner Beer.

Donated items include everything from personal care items like high quality socks, sunscreen, and lip balm to recreation with puzzles, playing cards, and board games. Items from the Food and Snacks category include hot sauce, beef jerky, protein bars, and other munchies.

Items will be collected by the server and will be distributed to service members through local military bases and USO offices.

Donors must be 21 and older to receive the free beer. Offer good for one complimentary beer per guest, per visit.