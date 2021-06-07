Restaurant offerings for Restaurant Week in Las Vegas | 2021

Restaurant Week is returning to Las Vegas for the first time in two years to help Three Square Food Bank feed hungry people in Southern Nevada. Here are some of the deals available from the 120 participating restaurants:

RESTAURANTS AT BOCA PARK

Restaurant name: Kona Grill Boca Park

Offering details: Enjoy a three-course dinner on one of the best patios in Las Vegas, overlooking Boca Park. For restaurant week, Kona Grill is serving a $40 dinner menu inclusive of:



Choice of seared chicken and vegetable potstickers; Picasso roll with spicy yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, and yuzu ponzu; OR sweet & blue salad with fall greens, grilled Honeycrisp apples, applewood bacon, blue cheese, spiced pecans, tomato, and buttermilk dressing

For the main course, guests have a choice of cilantro lime chicken with turmeric-almond rice and sauteed broccolini; market fish seasonally prepared; OR 10 oz. prime rib with miso whipped potatoes and asparagus. Guest will also have the choice to upgrade their main course to Kona’s surf & turf with an 8 oz. pan-seared filet with a Monte Carlo roll for $10

For dessert choose between carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, caramel sauce, and toasted walnuts, OR coconut rum cake with grilled pineapple butter, toasted coconut, and cream cheese sauce

RESTAURANTS AT THE COSMOPOLITAN

Restaurant name: Blue Ribbon

Offering Details: $80 per guest

Menu Highlights: Steak Tartare with capers, cornichon, egg yolk & waffle chips; Fried Chicken served with mashed potatoes, gravy & collard greens; Hanger Steak Frites; Oyster Tasting with two each of East and West oysters

Restaurant name: China Poblano

Offering Details: $30 per guest

Menu Highlights: Tuna Ceviche with ahi tuna, soy dressing, avocado, pecans, amaranth; Dan Dan Mian, wheat noodles with Szechuan ground pork sauce; Pollo a la Parilla Taco with guacamole, green onion, chile pequin

Restaurant name: Jaleo

Offering Details: $50 per guest

Menu Highlights: Croquetas de Pollo, traditional chicken fritters; Manzana con hinojo, sliced apple and fennel salad with Manchego cheese, walnuts and sherry dressing; Gambas al ajillo, the very, very famous tapa of shrimp sautéed with garlic

Restaurant name: Scarpetta

Offering Details: $80 per guest

Menu Highlights : Insalata Mista featuring radicchio Castelfranco, candied walnuts, pear, gorgonzola fiori d’ arancio, champagne vinaigrette; Branzino with rainbow chard, toasted pine nuts, sun raisins, citrus tomato sauce, basil; Nutella Bomboloni, Nutella & pastry cream filled doughnuts, Nutella ganache, banana gelato

Restaurant name: STK

Offering Details: $80 per guest (available Sunday – Thursday)

Menu Highlights: Short Rib Ravioli with mushroom, apple, walnut, truffle jus; Mushroom & Truffle Tagliatelle with pecorino, braised mushrooms, baby spinach, shaved black truffle; 8 oz Flat Iron Steak served with creamy Yukon potatoes and wild mushrooms

RESTAURANTS AT GRAND CANAL SHOPPES

Restaurant Name: Delmonico Steakhouse at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort

Offering Details: Enjoy two of Emeril Lagasse’s classic dishes from Delmonico Steakhouse. Start with New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp served with petite rosemary buttermilk biscuits and finish off the meal with a slice of Banana Cream Pie topped with caramel sauce, chocolate shavings, and whipped cream ($30).

Takeout Available: Yes

Restaurant Name: The X Pot at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort

Offering Details: The X Pot is a fine dining establishment that offers a bold new take on how people view traditional hotpot. The X Pot will showcase some of the different ways they prepare Wagyu meats that do not require the usage of hotpot for Restaurant Week. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The X Pot will offer Wagyu Skewer, Wagyu Fries, and a choice of two cocktails or two mocktails in their bar and lounge area ($30).

Takeout Available: Yes

Restaurant Name: Smith & Wollensky at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort

Offering Details: Smith & Wollensky at Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort will offer a menu featuring a selection of delicious starters such as their Iceberg Wedge, entrees like the USDA Prime Dry-Aged Ribeye or Pan Seared Salmon, and dessert including their beloved Chocolate Cake. Guests will have the option to select one dish from each section to create their perfect three-course meal ($80).

Takeout Available: No

Restaurant Name: Cañonita at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort

Offering Details: Guests can savor dishes from a lunch ($20.21) or a dinner ($30.21) menu with a choice of a starter, entree, and desserts at Cañonita. Cañonita will offer menu favorites such as Pork Pozole Verde Soup, Chicken Burrito, Seared Salmon, and more.

Takeout Available: Yes

Restaurant Name: Buddy V’s at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort

Offering Details: Buddy V’s Ristorante will offer a lunch ($20) and dinner ($40) menu for guests to partake in for Restaurant Week. Guests will indulge in delicious dishes such as Caesar salad, Meatballs, Shrimp scampi, Chicken fettuccine, and Salmon. Guests can also enjoy delicious desserts like cannoli and cheese cake.

Takeout Available: Yes

Restaurant Name: BRERA Osteria at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort

Offering Details: Guests can enjoy lunch ($30) or a dinner ($60) menu with a choice of a starter, entree, and dessert at BRERA Osteria. BRERA Osteria will offer menu favorites such as Meatballs, Gnocchi, Panna Cotta, and more.

Takeout Available: Yes

RESTAURANTS AT FASHION SHOW LAS VEGAS

Restaurant Name: El Segundo Sol at Fashion Show Las Vegas

Offering Details: Enjoy patio dining at El Segundo Sol at Fashion Show Las Vegas this Restaurant Week. Guests can indulge in a four-course lunch of their liking as they choose from favorites like Mexican Street Corn, Braised Beef Tacos, Duo Enchiladas, Double Chocolate Cake, and more. ($20)

Takeout Available: Yes

Restaurant Name: Neiman Marcus Café at Fashion Show Las Vegas

Offering Details: Neiman Marcus Café will offer a delicious lunch menu for guests to savor for Restaurant Week. The menu features a three-course meal with The NM Popover and Chicken Broth starter, a choice of Mandarin Orange Souffle, NM Burger with french fries, or Grain Bowl, and ending with a NM Chocolate Chip Cookie. ($20)

Takeout Available: Yes

Restaurant Name: The Capital Grille at Fashion Show Las Vegas

Offering Details: Guests can enjoy a delicious lunch ($30) or dinner ($40) menu that includes a choice of a starter, entree, and dessert at The Capital Grille. Indulge in delicious menu offerings such as New England Clam Chowder, Tenderloin Salad, Seared Salmon, and more. Guests will have the option to choose from additional offerings at an added price. The Capital Grille will be serving dinner only on Sunday.

Takeout Available: No

RESTAURANTS AT MGM GRAND

Restaurant name: Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House

For Emeril’s Restaurant Week menus, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy two of the day one staples of the dinner menu for just $30. Each guests will receive:



Emeril’s New Orleans barbecue shrimp with petite rosemary buttermilk biscuits

Emeril’s banana cream pie with caramel sauce, chocolate shavings, and whipped cream

RESTAURANTS AT SILVERTON

Restaurant name: Mi Casa Cantina at Silverton Casino

Offering details: Don’t be afraid to spice things up with Mi Casa’s restaurant week menu. They will be offering a $30 dinner menu inclusive of: Citrus tequila sangria, Oysters topped with ceviche OR tortilla soup, Lobster enchiladas, cilantro rice, and refried beans, and Flatador de heldo made with Mexican coffee, vanilla ice cream, coffee granita, and sweetened condensed milk/

RESTAURANTS AT STATION CASINOS

Restaurant Name: T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Offering Details: T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will offer a prix fixe dinner menu featuring a delicious Stone Fruit Salad starter with whipped ricotta, crispy prosciutto and orange honey; a 14 oz. Prime New York served with red wine butter and beer battered onion rings for the entrée; and Peaches and Cream with grilled summer peaches and sweet vanilla bourbon cream to end the meal ($80).

Restaurant Name: Osteria Fiorella at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Offering Details: Osteria Fiorella at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will offer a menu featuring a selection of delicious starters such as their Escarole Caesar, entrees like the Classic Margarita or Salmon with acqua pazza, fennel, and artichokes. Guests will have the option to select one dish from each section to create their perfect three course meal ($60).

Restaurant Name: Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Offering Details: Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will offer a prix fixe menu featuring a selection of delicious starters such as their Miso Soup, various dishes like the Yellowtail, Tuna, and Salmon Sashimi; or Fried Chicken “Blue Ribbon Style” with wasabi honey, and Ginger Bread Pudding with Ginger ice cream for dessert. Guests will have the option to select one dish from each section to create their perfect four course meal ($50).

Restaurant Name: Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Offering Details: Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will offer a menu featuring a choice of Apple Quinoa Salad with chickpea, apple, gouda, roasted pumpkin seed and arugula; or Crispy Calamari with zucchini, cherry pepper aioli and fresh lemon for the appetizer; Hanger Steak with shoestring fries and truffle aioli or Truffle Pasta with peas, prosciutto and truffle cream for the entrees, and the Seasonal Bread Pudding featuring glazed donut bread pudding, dried fruits, white chocolate anglaise and vanilla gelato as dessert ($40).

Restaurant Name: Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa

Offering Details: Enjoy a delicious prix fixe dinner at Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis inside Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa. Guests will indulge in a Stone Fruit Salad with frisee, feta cheese, prosciutto di parma, and villa manodori aged balsamic; Petite Filet Mignon with roasted gypsy peppers, charred corn and shaved brussel sprouts; and Hank’s Chocolate Bar with wild berry sauce ($80).

Restaurant Name: Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa

Offering Details: Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa will offer a delicious dinner menu for guests to partake in for Restaurant Week. Enjoy delicious dishes such as Beef Empanadas with cinnamon, sofrito and roasted tomato sauce; Slow Roasted Pork Carnitas with guacamole, green tomatillo sauce and soft corn tortillas; or Chicken or Carne Asada Enchiladas with green poblano sauce or roasted chili sauce. Guests can also enjoy a traditional Flan with caramel sauce, macerated strawberries and kiwi for dessert ($40).

Restaurant Name: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa

Offering Details: Enjoy the prix fixe dinner menu at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca inside Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa this Restaurant Week. Bottiglia will offer a menu featuring a choice of Caesar Salad or Meatballs for the appetizer, Tagliatelle Bolognese with San Marzano, pancetta and red wine or Chicken Parm for the entrees, and the choice of Tiramisu or Lemon Poppy Seed Donuts as dessert ($50).

Restaurant Name: The Charcoal Room at Palace Station and Santa Fe Station

Offering Details: The Charcoal Room at Palace Station and Santa Fe Station will offer a three-course dinner menu for Restaurant Week. The dinner will feature a Caprese Salad to start, a Surf N’ Turf entree with porcini powder rubbed NY strip, jumbo shrimp, potato timbale, baby romaine lettuce and creamy peppercorn sauce; and Madagascar Panna Cotta for dessert ($60).

Restaurant Name: Tailgate Social at Palace Station

Offering Details: Tailgate Social at Palace Station will offer a dinner menu for guests to partake in for Restaurant Week. Enjoy delicious dishes such as Caesar Salad, Wood Grilled Salmon & Brown Rice Bowl, Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Mini Vegan Cheeseburgers. Guests can also enjoy a Root Beer Float to end the meal on a sweet note ($30).

Restaurant Name: Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station

Offering Details: Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station will offer a three-course dinner menu for Restaurant Week. The dinner will feature a Mushroom Arancini to start, a Veal Cannelloni entree with basil, ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce; and Lemon Panna Cotta with raspberry puree and fresh berries for dessert ($40).

Restaurant Name: Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station

Offering Details: Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station will offer a three-course dinner menu for Restaurant Week. The dinner will feature a Beet Carpaccio with pine nuts, Laura Chenel goat cheese, shallot vinaigrette and purslane to start; a Steak Frites entrée with prime New York steak, Italian summer truffles, and chimichurri; and Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart with pretzel and marshmallow for dessert ($60).

Restaurant Name: Broiler Steak & Seafood at Boulder Station

Offering Details: Broiler Steak & Seafood at Boulder Station will offer a three-course dinner menu for Restaurant Week. The dinner will feature a Beet Carpaccio with pine nuts, Laura Chenel goat cheese, shallot vinaigrette and purslane to star; a Steak Frites entrée with prime New York steak, Italian summer truffles, and chimichurri; and Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart with pretzel and marshmallow for dessert ($60).

RESTAURANTS AT VIRGIN HOTELS

Restaurant name: Money, Baby! at Virgin Hotels

Soon to open Money, Baby! has wasted no time when it comes to helping the local community. For each $30 dinner menu sold, they will donate $2 to Three Square Food Bank. Each menu is inclusive of:



Money Mule

MB homewrecker 18-inch all-beef hotdog served on an MB milk bun. Choice of three styles including Chicago topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices, pickled sport peppers, and a dash of celerity salt; Sonoran which is wrapped in bacon and grilled served on a bolillo-style bun and topped with pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, and a variety of additional condiments; OR naked with just the dog and the bun

OTHER RESTAURANTS

Restaurant name: Lawry’s The Prime Rib

During Restaurant Week, Lawry’s guests will be able to enjoy a $60 dinner menu inclusive of the ultimate Lawry’s dining experience. Each menu is inclusive of:



The Famous Original Spinning Bowl Salad

Choice of California cut of roasted prime ribs with mashed potatoes and Yorkshire pudding OR salmon Rockefeller

Creamed spinach and creamed corn

Flourless chocolate cake

Coffee or tea

If you would like to submit information for your restaurant, please send information in format above to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com