Las Vegas Restaurant Week extended through June 25

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Select restaurants throughout the Las Vegas valley will extend their Las Vegas Restaurant Week menus through June 25, offering three-course menus, specialty menus and/or takeout menus at price points ranging from $20 to $80. To provide additional support to local restaurants, Three Square is requiring a minimum donation of just $1 per cover, instead of the $4 to $6 collected from every meal sold in years past.

More than 35 restaurants have confirmed to extend their menus through June 25, including:

**The list of participating restaurants is subject to change as additional restaurants may extend. Please note that while select restaurants have extended, dates, hours and holiday restrictions may apply. Foodies are urged to visit RestaurantWeekLV.org [restaurantweeklv.org] for the most up-to-date information as well as menus, pricing and to make a reservation through Open Table.

Becca's Restaurant and Lounge Benihana

Black Mountain Grill Bocho Sushi

Buddy V's Ristorante Chianti Italian Restaurant

D’agostina’s Trattoria Dame Mas Mexican Kitchen

Delmonico Steakhouse EDGE Steakhouse

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen & Cantina Emeril's Fish House

Eureka! Frankie's Uptown

Fresco Italiano Gilley's

Locale Italian Kitchen Main St. Provisions

Marche Bacchus Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails

Mi Casa Grill Cantina Oh La La French Bistro

Panevino Pasta Shop

Pizza Rock-Downtown POTS

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen Scenic Brewing Company

Seafood Shack Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Slater's 50/50 Sparrow and Wolf

Table 34 Therapy

Trattoria by Chef Marc Truth & Tonic Wellness Cafe

Yukon Pizza

Since 2007, nearly 5.5 million meals have been provided for those in need through Las Vegas Restaurant Week. This year, more than 120 restaurants in Southern Nevada participated in the culinary event June 7-18.