Restaurant Week begins in Las Vegas to support Three Square Food Bank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Restaurant Week is returning to Las Vegas for the first time in two years to help Three Square Food Bank feed hungry people in Southern Nevada.

The event was canceled in 2020 as Three Square focused on providing emergency food relief to people affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

Three Square said Restaurant Week is more important this year than in years past as 364,000 people remain food insecure in the region which is a higher number than before the pandemic began.

Over a hundred local restaurants of all types have signed on to create special three-course menus for people, and $4 to $6 of every meal is donated to Three Square to help them continue to feed people in need.

Michelle Beck, with Three Square, says there is a wide variety of options for people to choose from.

"We have the world's best culinary community here in Southern Nevada and Las Vegas in particular. So, we have restaurants that are participating from the Strip to the local community," she said. "They've put together some menus that are amazing. We call it stretchy pants week around here for a reason."

Three Square is attempting to help the culinary business as well by requiring a $1 donation with each order to support the restaurants impacted by COVID downturns.

Restaurant Week can be deceptive as the drive runs for 11 days until June 18.

