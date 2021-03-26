Pennsylvania man gets lucky at The Cromwell Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Pennsylvania man hit the jackpot on March 25 at The Cromwell Las Vegas.

Richard Robishaw of Erie was at the table for about an hour with his wife, who he calls his good luck charm, before the win.

Robishaw is a Caesars Rewards member who was staying at Flamingo Las Vegas. For a change of scenery he decided to walk across the street to The Strip’s only boutique hotel to try his luck. The happy couple said they look forward to paying off their house with the winnings.

OTHER JACKPOT STORIES

Regular visitor at Cromwell Las Vegas hits $113K progressive jackpot

Las Vegas local wins more than $100K on $0.20 bet, another wins $88K off $5

Lucky gambler turns $40 into $40K at Sahara Las Vegas