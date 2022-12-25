Nonprofit organization, FASTT, has their 3rd annual toy giveaway in north Las Vegas
Donnell Thomas
Nonprofit organization, <a label="Families Achieving Success Through Teamwork" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.fasttnv.org/about/#:~:text=F.A.S.T.T%20(%20Families%20Achieving%20Success%20Through,and%20supportive%20services%20to%20families." link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"00000166-16ee-d4b7-adfe-dfee23ad0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1671933300529,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"0000017f-6721-d465-a97f-ff75d4960000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1671933300529,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"0000017f-6721-d465-a97f-ff75d4960000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"link":{"attributes":[],"url":"https://www.fasttnv.org/about/#:~:text=F.A.S.T.T%20(%20Families%20Achieving%20Success%20Through,and%20supportive%20services%20to%20families.","_id":"00000185-46fd-d861-ab9f-d6fd88020001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"linkText":"Families Achieving Success Through Teamwork","_id":"00000185-46fd-d861-ab9f-d6fd87f00001","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">Families Achieving Success Through Teamwork</a>, partnered with the Williams-Marshall Cares Foundation and Sight and Sound Candy hosted a Christmas Toy Drive Saturday.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 20:57:08-05
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nonprofit organization, Families Achieving Success Through Teamwork, partnered with the Williams-Marshall Cares Foundation and Sight and Sound Candy hosted a Christmas Toy Drive Saturday.
TOY DRIVES: Valley firefighters and volunteers handed toys to children early Christmas Eve
The toy drive started at 10 a.m. and was at 1000 MLK Drive.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.