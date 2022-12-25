Valley firefighters and volunteers handed toys to children early Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Santa's firefighter helpers delivered toys to some families in the Las Vegas valley!

Residents near the area of the Boys and Girls Club on MLK and Washington woke up on Christmas Eve morning to sirens blaring.

Firefighters arrived with firetrucks filled with toys. This event was part of the annual Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation's holiday neighborhood blitz.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., firetrucks arrived in the nearby neighborhoods. Firefighters and volunteers were unloading the toys and handing them to the children.

"Families and kids came out of their apartments and were surprised and in awe," said officials in a press release.