Toy drives throughout Las Vegas valley planned through holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wanting to donate some toys?

KTNV has the list of toy drives happening throughout the valley, and information about them, here:

CLARK COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT & FIREFIGHTERS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA BURN FOUNDATION

The Clark County Fire Department is participating in a toy drive during December!

The department is partnering with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation to support the 21st annual “Fill the Fire Truck” holiday toy drive for the first three weeks of December.

Starting Dec. 1, the public can drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at any Clark County fire station during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through December 18.

Rural volunteer fire stations are accepting donations through December 16. The locations of Clark County fire stations can be found on the Fire Department’s website pages at clarkcountynv.gov.

“The annual toy drive is always a great opportunity to help families in need in our community,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. “Our goal is to collect as many toys and gift cards as possible to make the holidays brighter for local kids of all ages.”

Additionally, area fire departments will participate in “Fill-the-Truck” toy drives outside participating Walmart stores starting December 3 Fire engines and volunteer off-duty firefighters from different agencies will be parked outside stores from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4; Dec. 10 and 11; and Dec. 17 and 18. The list of participating Wal-Mart stores is:

6464 N. Decatur Blvd./I-215)

540 Marks St./Sunset Road.

7200 Arroyo Crossing Parkway/Rainbow & I-215 (Clark County Fire Department location)

201 N. Nellis Blvd./Charleston Blvd.

8060 W. Tropical Parkway (Centennial & U.S. 95)

The last day to drop off items for the toy drive at the Burn Foundation is Dec. 19. The office is located at 3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite B-111, and will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. Toys and gift cards collected through the holiday drive will be distributed to more than 40 local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army, and schools and churches. In 2021, more than 20,000 toys were collected for the effort. For more information about the toy drive or the Burn Foundation, contact the organization at (702) 485-6820 or visit theburnfoundation.org.