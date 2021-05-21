Memorial Day events, things to do in Las Vegas | 2021

Here is a list of Memorial Day events and specials in the Las Vegas valley for 2021:

EVENTS

All Motown: Sunset

All Motown, the new live Las Vegas production show, is excited to announce its All Motown: Sunset limited performance series for Memorial Day Weekend 2021 as an outdoor, rooftop show with one of Las Vegas’ most spectacular city views at sunset. All Motown, featuring an all-female cast (aka The Duchesses of Motown) premiered March 5 at the Alexis Park Resort Hotel and has been selling out shows since it opened performing the top songs that defined a generation from the Motown discography to nightly standing ovations. Their outdoor show will be May 27-May 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $44.95 and are on sale now through most major ticket brokers, online or by calling the Ticket Kite Box Office at 702-483-8056.

AREA15

This Memorial Day Weekend, guests are invited to don their glow gear to party under the black lights at AREA15’s immersive “Neon Dream” party on May 29. For $35 per person, Neon Dreamers will dance to DJs Marques Wyatt and Ray Kash, sounds from Soul in the Machine, and live bands outside in the A-Lot. Guests will also experience psychedelic spectacles, food and drinks, roaming live performances, access to experiences such “Wink World: Portal Into The Infinite,” Museum Fiasco, the mind-reading Brainstorm and relish in the long-awaited festival vibe. Costumes are encouraged and an unforgettable night is promised.

Daylight Beach

This year, Daylight Beach at The Mandalay Bay Resort is pulling out all the stops for the holiday weekend welcoming DJ E-Rock, DJ Drama, DJ E Feezy, DJ Infamous and DJ Envy back to the desert to headline the highly anticipated weekend. Radio Bassement’s DJ E-Rock will kick off the weekend of festivities May 28 providing the latest in entertainment for those long-awaited summer vibes. Hip-hop extraordinaire DJ Drama, notorious for his unmatched skills on the boards and production collaborations with hip-hop icons including Lil Wayne and T.I., makes his return to the Las Vegas scene with a performance pool-goers won’t want to miss May 29. Daylight Beach is serving up a double dose of fun with two special DJ sets from Atlanta’s leading DJ, DJ Infamous and Miami’s heavy-hitter DJ E Feezy May 30. The party doesn’t stop there as Daylight Beach welcomes legendary DJ, producer and “The Breakfast Club” host DJ Envy to the stage May 31 for a special performance to close out the weekend. Guests should plan to come for the music and stay for the hand-crafted cocktails and made-to-order beachside bites while soaking up the sun at The Strip's hottest daytime destination.

Immersive Art Installations

Guests will be inspired by eye-catching art to enhance their photos at Fashion Show Las Vegas. Through the Memorial Day Weekend, guests are invited to explore and take their best selfie at curated art displays such as the vibrant Rainbow Stairs mural and the multi-dimensional installation Be Kind to Bugs. In addition, the destination recently launched their newest immersive pop art installation Summertime Happiness by local artist Pretty Done. Making for the perfect Instagrammable photo moment, guests are welcomed to capture a one-of-a-kind photo at this memorable abstract freestyle art experience that will sure to bring in the likes.

KAMU Ultra Karaoke

Guests can keep the music going as they make their way to KAMU Ultra Karaoke inside The Grand Canal Shoppes. As the first high-end ultra luxurious karaoke club on the Strip, KAMU Ultra Karaoke is the perfect family entertainment for Memorial Day weekend. Guests can create life-long memories while singing at the top of their lungs with an extensive song catalog in the privacy of an upscale luxury suite that brings advanced technology to the karaoke scene.

Memorial Day Walk to Remember

Reaching out to let you know that the Cadence masterplan in Henderson will be hosting the "Memorial Day Walk to Remember" event on May 31 from 8-10 a.m. to honor fallen soldiers. Runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in the non-timed event, please note that reservations are required and space is limited. The Southern Nevada event will be held at Cadence’s Central Park near the pool complex and Fitness Court, 1015 E. Sunset Rd., Henderson, NV 89011 from 8 to 10 a.m. Runners and walkers of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to participate in the non-timed event.

Streetmosphere

As guests explore The Grand Canal Shoppes, they can revel in the music of Streetmosphere as the beloved Renaissance-inspired live entertainment brings The Shoppes to life. Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, guests are invited to enjoy complimentary live entertainment in the streets of The Shoppes as the Streetmosphere cast dazzles. The beloved entertainment brings eye-catching historical yet chic looks and a Pop Opera-style sound that borrows the classical operatic genre and reimagines pop favorites to tell a unique story. Streetmosphere will be available for all to enjoy every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m throughout the destination.

Sky Canyon

By popular demand and in celebration of Memorial Day 2021, Skye Canyon is hosting its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on May 29. An opportunity for families to show off their patriotic spirit, community pride and creativity, this year’s event also helps support Kline Veterans Fund, one of the community’s charity partners. For a $5 donation, families can register their vehicle for a spot in the car parade and plan to decorate their vehicle in red, white, and blue to show their patriotic spirit.

RESTAURANTS

CraftHaus Brewery

Guests can celebrate all Memorial Day weekend at CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson and the Arts District taproom with a Pitcher and Pretzel Party Special. It comes with choice of Silver State Blonde or Cuckoo, Munich Dunkel Lager and spent grain pretzels with beer cheese, cornichons and whole grain mustard. (serves 4) $30.

The X Pot

Guests are invited to indulge as they savor an array of cuisines at unique dining experiences offered at Grand Canal Shoppes. The captivating immersive dining experience at The X Pot will delight guests and families alike this Memorial Day Weekend. The X Pot offers a unique dining experience that brings an Asian fusion flare and awakens the senses. Savor delicious hotpot base flavors and mouth-watering Wagyu dishes that will sure to be the highlight of the night.

SHOPPING

Museum of Dream Space

Make the weekend picture perfect at the most photo worthy experiences at The Grand Canal Shoppes. Museum of Dream Space, also known as MoDS, provides Instagrammable backdrops that will bring in the likes. The one-of-a-kind immersive experience offers a world of culture and creativity filled with state-of-the-art technology and structural design. Guests can visit an array of awe-inspiring rooms within MoDS to create captivating moments to treasure forever. The renowned gondola experience is a must-do at The Shoppes that offers an impressive photo moment. With the backdrop of the spectacular famed canal that spans throughout the destination and boisterous serenading gondoliers, this is a once in a lifetime experience to place on the itinerary this Memorial Day weekend.

The Wishing Tree

Guests can then make their way to The Wishing Tree, a magnificent sculpture that resembles a 20-foot tall olive tree adorned with brass leaves and hidden glass birds in a serene Italian garden-esque space located in The Grand Canal Shoppes. This beautiful piece of art is enhanced with an AR experience that allows guests to scan a QR code on their smartphone to speak their wish into an Instagram filter. Guests will be in awe as they watch their wish nestle into the golden canopy of the Wishing Tree’s crown.

Vespa

This Memorial Day weekend, guests can join in on the celebration of Vespa’s 75th Anniversary with amazing complimentary summer activations at Grand Canal Shoppes. In the luxury wing of The Shoppes, guests can brighten their long weekend with the opportunity to capture breathtaking photos in front of a blooming wall adorned with beautiful blossoming sunflowers as The Shoppes’ iconic Italian red Vespa along with Vespacho and Vespalina (PHOTOS), the renowned Vespa Love Couple, make an appearance to surprise and delight. In addition to taking photos with guests, the Vespa Love Couple will offer guests their famed Italian-inspired “love advice” and exclusive giveaways. The Vespa Love Couple and the iconic red Vespa will be near Jimmy Choo in the luxury wing May 27 – 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

