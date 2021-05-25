Splash pads, pools opening Saturday in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for a way to beat the heat this summer? Splash pads and pools are opening for the season this weekend in the city of North Las Vegas.

Splash pads and Walker and Petitti Pools are slated to open Saturday just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The Petitti and Walker pools are open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Petitti Pool is located at 2505 N. Bruce Street and Walker Pool is located at 1509 June Street.

Silver Mesa Recreation Center Pool is currently undergoing maintenance and will open at a later date, according to the city.