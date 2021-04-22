McDonald's across Nevada looking to add 350 new employees with hiring event

To keep up with hiring demands and help expedite the process for job seekers eager to get back to work, McDonald’s across Nevada are holding a Hiring Day.

The hiring event comes as McDonald’s looks to hire 350 new employees across Nevada.

On April 28, interested candidates can simply go to select Nevada McDonald’s locations and receive an interview opportunity on the spot, no prior scheduling required.

Working at McDonald’s offers restaurant employees an opportunity to not only build a successful career, but also offers a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a safe and respectful environment. To ensure a health-safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers.

These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

Beyond providing local jobs, McDonald’s continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through three major scholarship programs, HACER National Scholarships, Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program.

In addition to visiting select Nevada McDonald’s locations on April 28, job seekers can text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit online to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

For a list of participating restaurants in Nevada, click here.