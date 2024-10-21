Las Vegas street renamed in honor of Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've traveled along Las Vegas Boulevard lately, you've probably noticed that a street near Treasure Island has a new name.

The street was named Siren's Cove Boulevard, which honored Sirens of TI, a show that ran in front of the casino from 2003 to 2013.

Earlier this month, it was renamed Mystère Dreams Avenue to honor the Cirque du Soleil show Mystère, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last December.

"[Mystère] is a cultural phenomenon that shaped the landscape of acrobatics, theatrical performance and live entertainment here in Las Vegas," said Mike Newquist, President, Cirque du Soleil's Resident Shows Division & Affiliate Shows Division. "We're grateful to all of the many visitors and fans who have visited Mystère over 31 years and this vibrant city that embraced us and allowed us to continually reinvent Las Vegas entertainment."

Renaming roads in honor of shows is not common in Las Vegas, according to Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom.

"In my capacity as chairman of the Clark County Commission, I've given a lot of proclamations, a lot of keys to the Strip but this is the first road that I've actually renamed," Segerblom said. "It tells you how important Mystère and Cirque du Soleil are to Las Vegas. Thirty years ago, we didn't have culture and we didn't have a lot of things that Cirque du Soleil brought to us. We're proud to join with you to honor where you've been and we anticipate another 30 fantastic years."

Mystere Dreams Avenue pic.twitter.com/NM58SUwdpV — Tick Segerblom (@tsegerblom) October 7, 2024

Mystère raised the curtain for the first time on Dec. 25, 1993 and since then, more than 14,000 shows have been performed.

Last year, Channel 13 went behind the scenes at Mystère to learn more about their wardrobe and makeup departments and what it takes for athletes to stay in tip-top condition for shows.

You can read those stories here and watch our Cirque du Soleil anniversary special below.